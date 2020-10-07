iPhone 12 "Hi, Speed" Launch Event Announced; What's New For Apple Fanatics? News oi-Vivek

Apple has finally announced the dates for the D-day, where the company will announce its first set of 5G capable of smartphones, under the iPhone 12 moniker on October 13 during the Apple Hi, Speed online event.

The company has sent to media invite with the title Hi, Speed, and nothing else. As per the speculations, the word speed stands for a higher refresh rate display or the A14 Bionic processor, or the 5G network capabilities of the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 12 series will be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset that also powers the newly announced iPad Air. This is also the first commercially produced processor based on the 5nm fabrication, and the iPhone 12 series are likely to carry a modem from Qualcomm for connectivity.

Other interesting features that the iPhone 12 series of smartphones are expected to carry are the new LiDAR sensor, which was also unveiled this year on the iPad Pro, and these iPhones are also expected to come with an improved camera system.

What More To Expect From Apple Hi, Speed Event?

Along with the new iPhones, the company is likely to announce a couple of new MacBooks and Apple AirTags, which are likely to be tracking devices that use Bluetooth connectivity.

We could also see the first MacBook based on an ARM processor. This MacBook is likely to use an overclocked version of the A14 Bionic with improved CPU and GPU performance and is likely to undercut the price of the model that it replaces.

Apple Hi, Speed Event India Timings

The event will kickstart on October 13 at 10:30 PM IST and is likely to be an hour-long, just like the previous online event from Apple. The presentation will be live-streamed via Apple's official website, YouTube, Twitter, and other social media platforms. We are likely to get the Indian prices of the new iPhones on the same day, and they are likely to go on sale after a couple of weeks of announcement.

