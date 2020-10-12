Just In
- 37 min ago Top 10 Premium Smartphones on Deals at Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020
-
- 38 min ago OnePlus Nord Special Edition Launching On October 14 Alongside OnePlus 8T
- 41 min ago Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra To Arrive With 108MP Camera, 65W Fast Charging
- 12 hrs ago Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Series Might Arrive Soon; Key Features Leaked
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle An Expert's Opinion On How To Release Academic Stress
- News Twitter adds warning label to Trump's tweet claiming he is immune to covid-19
- Movies Anita Hassanandani Talks About Pregnancy; Makes Surprising Statement About Returning To Work!
- Sports Carlton Chapman, former India football team captain, passes away
- Finance Vedanta Slumps 15% After Delisting Fails
- Education NEET Result 2020: Check NTA NEET Exam Result 2020 Live Updates
- Automobiles Top Bike News Of The Week: Important Highlights From Last Week In Two-Wheeler Segment
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry In October
Apple iPhone 11 Deal In India; Should You Buy From Apple Or Amazon?
Apple has a lucrative deal in store, especially for those planning to buy the iPhone 11. The company is currently offering free AirPods with every purchase of the iPhone 11 from the Apple store. Similarly, the iPhone 11 will be available at an all-time low price from Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2020.
So, which one is the better deal amongst the two? Should you get the iPhone 11 from Amazon or the Apple Store? Let's find out.
iPhone 11 Offer During The Great Indian Festival 2020 Vs Apple Store
Amazon has started teasing that the iPhone 11 will be available for Rs. 4_,999 during Great Indian Festival 2020. Even if we consider the upper limit, the base variant (64GB) of the iPhone 11 will be available for Rs. 49,999, whereas the device is listed for Rs. 68,300 on the Apple Store.
So, there is a price difference of Rs. 18,301 between the two listings, and getting the iPhone 11 from Amazon seems like a great deal. However, when one purchases the iPhone 11 through the Apple Store, they will get the AirPods for free, which currently retails for Rs. 14,900 on Apple Store.
Hence, the overall price of the iPhone 11 will cost Rs. 53,400, which is still a bit expensive than Amazon's offer. Do note that the AirPods are currently available for Rs. 13,499. So, you can get the iPhone 11 and the AirPods for just Rs. 63,498, whereas the same combo costs Rs. 68,300.
It is very clear that buying the Apple iPhone 11, and the AirPods from Amazon is a better deal, and one can also save up to Rs. 5,000 on getting this combo from Amazon is our pick during this festival season if you are interested in getting the latest iPhone.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,370
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,998
-
61,990
-
10,497
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,998
-
47,500
-
3,000
-
3,151
-
15,700
-
9,999
-
16,999
-
15,999
-
18,999
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600