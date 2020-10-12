Apple iPhone 11 Deal In India; Should You Buy From Apple Or Amazon? News oi-Vivek

Apple has a lucrative deal in store, especially for those planning to buy the iPhone 11. The company is currently offering free AirPods with every purchase of the iPhone 11 from the Apple store. Similarly, the iPhone 11 will be available at an all-time low price from Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2020.

So, which one is the better deal amongst the two? Should you get the iPhone 11 from Amazon or the Apple Store? Let's find out.

iPhone 11 Offer During The Great Indian Festival 2020 Vs Apple Store

Amazon has started teasing that the iPhone 11 will be available for Rs. 4_,999 during Great Indian Festival 2020. Even if we consider the upper limit, the base variant (64GB) of the iPhone 11 will be available for Rs. 49,999, whereas the device is listed for Rs. 68,300 on the Apple Store.

So, there is a price difference of Rs. 18,301 between the two listings, and getting the iPhone 11 from Amazon seems like a great deal. However, when one purchases the iPhone 11 through the Apple Store, they will get the AirPods for free, which currently retails for Rs. 14,900 on Apple Store.

Hence, the overall price of the iPhone 11 will cost Rs. 53,400, which is still a bit expensive than Amazon's offer. Do note that the AirPods are currently available for Rs. 13,499. So, you can get the iPhone 11 and the AirPods for just Rs. 63,498, whereas the same combo costs Rs. 68,300.

It is very clear that buying the Apple iPhone 11, and the AirPods from Amazon is a better deal, and one can also save up to Rs. 5,000 on getting this combo from Amazon is our pick during this festival season if you are interested in getting the latest iPhone.

