iPhone 11 For Rs. 4_,999; Deal Of The Year?

It looks like Amazon and Flipkart are going head-to-head during the upcoming festival sales. Both e-commerce platforms have announced some stellar deals, mainly on smartphones, and Amazon has now something that every iPhone enthusiast will appreciate.

Remember the iPhone 11, which was launched for Rs. 65,000? The device will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 4_,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020. So, for the first time, the iPhone 11 will be available for less than Rs. 50,000 in India.

Is Buying The iPhone 11 Makes Sense In 2020?

Though the iPhone 12 launch is around the corner, the iPhone 11 is still a great smartphone, especially considering the sub-Rs. 50,000 price tag. The Apple iPhone 11 has everything that one might want from a high-end Apple iPhone, and it is definitely one of the best camera smartphones even to date.

Powered by the A13 Bionic, it has enough horsepower to handle high-end gaming and multitasking without any issue. Not just that, the smartphone also supports wireless charging and is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.

With this price tag, the iPhone 11 will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 8 series and the last-gen Galaxy S or the Note series of smartphones.

If you are looking for a smartphone that can last for at least three years, then the iPhone 11 is the device to get to as it is likely to get at least three more major iOS updates, and it also offers better resale value when compared to the Android counterparts.

Do note that, like most online sales, the newly teased price for the iPhone 11 could only be applicable for the select color variants and, the price would just be applicable for a very limited time. So, if you are planning to grab one, keep your tabs open during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020.

