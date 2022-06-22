Blaupunkt Dolby Soundbar, TWS Earbuds, More Launching In India: CEO Sukhesh Madaan

Blaupunkt Fine Tuning German legacy For India

For the unaware, Blaupunkt is a popular German brand that rose in popularity for car audio systems. The brand brings several German-made technologies to the Indian market. However, not everything can be transitioned to India, Madaan explains. "Our German legacy is our key USP. But we customize our products to suit the Indian market and audience," he says.

Blaupunkt's research shows that Indian audiences prefer high bass when it comes to audio preferences. But this isn't the case for the global market or even the European market. This is why Blaupunkt 'fine tunes' audio accessories, including home entertainment and personal audio accessories for the Indian audience.

That's not all. Madaan also tells us that Blaupunkt redesigns audio accessories to cater to the Indian weather and the rough & tough use. For instance, the wired audio accessories from Blaupunkt come with an affordable price tag but also include a warranty for a year to ensure that customers are insured for the rough and tough use.