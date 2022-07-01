Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discounts On Earbuds, Smartwatches, And Other Electronics Accessories

Flipkart is hosting a three-day sale - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale from July 1 to July 3. Today is the first day of the sale and customers can buy their favorite products, including speakers, headphones, smartphones, and other gadgets at lucrative discounts and offers. Notably, the online retailer will also provide free delivery, EMI options, and more during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.

If you are looking forward to buying any product during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, then you can check out the options listed below to get them at a low price.

Bluetooth Speakers From Rs. 799

These days, many users prefer Bluetooth speakers and you can get your hands on these products starting from Rs. 799 during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, which will last until July 3.

Bluetooth Headphones (Up to 70% Off)

If you want to buy Bluetooth headphones, then you can consider making the purchase during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale that is going on right now as you can get up to a whopping 70% discount on the same.

Home Theaters (Up to 60% Off)

Given that video consumption has increased in recent years, many users prefer using home theaters to enjoy a cinematic experience in their homes. To get buy home theaters, you can head on to the Flipkart app or website.

Soundbars From Rs. 2,999

Soundbars are quite sleek and can be used to give a good aesthetic to your living space without bulky speakers. Check out the offers on soundbars during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale as these are priced starting from Rs. 2,999.

True Wireless Earbuds From Rs. 799

Of late, TWS aka true wireless earbuds is a rage. The trend that was initially started by Apple AirPods is now quite common and many brands are selling similar offerings. You can buy TWS earbuds starting from Rs. 799.

Party Speakers (Up to 60% Off)

Are you looking out for party speakers? Well, do not miss out to check during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to get attractive discounts of up to 60%.

Laptop Speakers (Up to 60% Off)

Laptop speakers are a category of products preferred by many users. You can check out the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale offers to get them at up to 60% off.

Wired Headphones From Rs. 299

The wired headphones that are available in the market are priced starting from Rs. 299 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale that will last until July 3.

Published On July 1, 2022
