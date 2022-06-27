ENGLISH

    Amazon Sale: List Of Best Smartphones From Rs. 50,000 To Rs. 1,50,000 To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Looking for a flagship smartphone? We have curated a list of premium smartphones that offer the best possible features and specifications. This list includes devices from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Google.

     
    Best Smartphones From Rs. 50,000 To Rs. 1,50,000 To Buy In India

    If you want a device that costs between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,50,000, then here are some of the best smartphones you can consider. We have included high-end devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and more. Check out the complete list of best smartphones priced above Rs. 50,000 in India.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Silver, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,49,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,71,999 (13% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,49,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) - Gold

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,36,900 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,39,900 (2% Off)

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at 2% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,36,900 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 13 (512GB) - Blue
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,03,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,09,900 (5% Off)

    Apple iPhone 13 is available at 5% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,36,900 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,01,999 (17% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 13 Mini (512GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 92,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 99,900 (7% Off)

    Apple iPhone 13 Mini is available at 7% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 92,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 87,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 95,999 (8% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 87,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,18,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,42,999 (17% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Cloudy White, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 82,500 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 1,09,990 (25% Off)

    Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 82,500 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom White, 8GB, 256GB Storage)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 76,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 91,999 (16% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

    Price: 71,999
    Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 22,900 off on Exchange
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) - Silver

    Price : Rs. 1,69,900
    Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 21,900 off on Exchange
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • Six-Core A15 (2 performance and 4 efficiency cores) Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
    • 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
    • iOS 15
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
