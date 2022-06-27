Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Nothing Phone (1), Poco F4, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

In recent times, we have been coming across lots of rumors and speculations regarding the Nothing Phone (1), which is slated to be unveiled on July 12. As intended by the company, this smartphone has topped the list of trending smartphones and has pushed the previous topper - the Poco F4, which is in the second spot.

Following these, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the flagship model in the third spot on the list of trending smartphones. Trailing behind is another Samsung smartphone - the Galaxy A53. in the fifth position, we have the recently launched Poco X4 GT in the sixth position and there seems to be no improvement in its ranking.

On the other spots of the week 25 trending smartphones, we have the Samsung Galaxy A13, Redmi Note 11, the high-end Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, the more premium Galaxy A73, and the iPhone XR, which is quite dated.

Nothing Phone (1) Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.55 inches Screen

Android 12, Nothing OS

Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)

Octa-core CPU

128GB 8GB RAM

50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery Poco F4 Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display

Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Splash resistant (IP53)

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Poco X4 GT Key Specs

6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA

5,080 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz)

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone XR Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

