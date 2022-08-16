Nothing Phone (1) Accessories: Best Cases And Covers To Buy In India

By

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched with a unique design, thanks to its Glyph interface that has around 900 LEDs to indicate notifications to users. However, protecting the smartphone is pretty intense as you would not like to purchase any ordinary case that will hide its looks. Eventually, the case manufacturers have come up with a slew of cases that will let you showcase its beauty.

If you are looking for a case or cover to protect your Nothing Phone (1), then here we have listed the best accessories you can purchase right now. Do check out the same and get one for your smartphone.

DSCASE Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

Price: Rs. 235 (Available In Flipkart)
Product Details:

  • Suitable For: Mobile
  • Material: Silicon
  • Theme: No Theme
  • Type: Back Cover

    •  

    CASEHUNT Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

    Price: Rs. 219 (Available in Flipkart)
    Product Details:

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Silicon
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover
      • BOZTI Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

      Price: Rs. 179 (Available in Flipkart)
      Product Details:

      • Suitable For: Mobile
      • Material: Polycarbonate, Fiber
      • Theme: No Theme
      • Type: Back Cover
        • Mobile Mart Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

        Price: Rs. 249 (Available in Flipkart)
        Product Details:

        • Suitable For: Mobile
        • Material: Rubber, Fiber
        • Theme: No Theme, Patterns
        • Type: Back Cover
          • Celltown Back Cover for Nothing phone (1)

          Price: Rs. 289 (Available in Flipkart)
          Product Details:

          • Suitable For: Mobile
          • Material: Silicon
          • Theme: Patterns
          • Type: Back Cover
            • Well Design Back Cover for Nothing phone (1)

            Price: Rs. 249 (Available In Flipkart)
            Product Details:

            • Suitable For: Mobile
            • Material: Rubber
            • Theme: No Theme
            • Type: Back Cover
              • GDBUY Back Cover for Nothing phone (1)

              Price: Rs. 229 (Available In Flipkart)
              Product Details:

              • Suitable For: Mobile
              • Material: Silicon
              • Theme: No Theme
              • Type: Back Cover
                • NKCASE Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1)

                Price: Rs. 232 (Available In Flipkart)
                Product Details:

                • Suitable For: Mobile
                • Material: Silicon
                • Theme: No Theme
                • Type: Back Cover
                  • VDAT Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1),

                  Price: Rs. 229 (Available In Flipkart)
                  Product Details:

                  • Suitable For: Mobile
                  • Material: Silicon
                  • Theme: No Theme
                  • Type: Back Cover
                    • Mobile Back Cover Front & Back Case for Nothing phone (1)

                    Price: Rs. 378 (Available In Flipkart)
                    Product Details:

                    • Suitable For: Mobile
                    • Material: Rubber
                    • Theme: No Theme
                    • Type: Front & Back Case

Published On August 16, 2022
