Nothing Phone (1) Accessories: Best Cases And Covers To Buy In India

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched with a unique design, thanks to its Glyph interface that has around 900 LEDs to indicate notifications to users. However, protecting the smartphone is pretty intense as you would not like to purchase any ordinary case that will hide its looks. Eventually, the case manufacturers have come up with a slew of cases that will let you showcase its beauty.

If you are looking for a case or cover to protect your Nothing Phone (1), then here we have listed the best accessories you can purchase right now. Do check out the same and get one for your smartphone.

DSCASE Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1) Price: Rs. 235 (Available In Flipkart)

Product Details: Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Silicon

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover

CASEHUNT Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1) Price: Rs. 219 (Available in Flipkart)

Product Details: Suitable For: Mobile



Material: Silicon



Theme: No Theme



Type: Back Cover



BOZTI Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1) Price: Rs. 179 (Available in Flipkart)

Product Details: Suitable For: Mobile





Material: Polycarbonate, Fiber





Theme: No Theme





Type: Back Cover





Mobile Mart Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1) Price: Rs. 249 (Available in Flipkart)

Product Details: Suitable For: Mobile







Material: Rubber, Fiber







Theme: No Theme, Patterns







Type: Back Cover







Celltown Back Cover for Nothing phone (1) Price: Rs. 289 (Available in Flipkart)

Product Details: Suitable For: Mobile









Material: Silicon









Theme: Patterns









Type: Back Cover









Well Design Back Cover for Nothing phone (1) Price: Rs. 249 (Available In Flipkart)

Product Details: Suitable For: Mobile











Material: Rubber











Theme: No Theme











Type: Back Cover











GDBUY Back Cover for Nothing phone (1) Price: Rs. 229 (Available In Flipkart)

Product Details: Suitable For: Mobile













Material: Silicon













Theme: No Theme













Type: Back Cover













NKCASE Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1) Price: Rs. 232 (Available In Flipkart)

Product Details: Suitable For: Mobile















Material: Silicon















Theme: No Theme















Type: Back Cover















VDAT Back Cover for Nothing Phone (1), Price: Rs. 229 (Available In Flipkart)

Product Details: Suitable For: Mobile

















Material: Silicon

















Theme: No Theme

















Type: Back Cover

















Mobile Back Cover Front & Back Case for Nothing phone (1) Price: Rs. 378 (Available In Flipkart)

Product Details: Suitable For: Mobile



















Material: Rubber



















Theme: No Theme



















Type: Front & Back Case

Advertisement

Most Read Articles