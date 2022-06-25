Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Likely To Feature Hearing Aid Function

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Rumors

A report by 52Audio has shared the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) design. It shows a stem, which is similar to the previous generation AirPods Pro. This is contrary to the previous speculation hinting at a stemless design. It is tipped that the device could arrive with a H1 SoC, which supports self-adaptive active noise cancellation and an enhanced Find My function.

The new earphones from Apple could arrive with a heart rate detection and a USB Type-C port for improved charging and better compatibility. Also, the pair of earphones is expected to feature hearing aid functionality and it will let wearers with hearing difficulties use their earphones such as a hearing aid.

Furthermore, the report states that the heart rate detection capability on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) could be capable of collecting and analyzing the inner ear data of the wearers to monitor their body temperature and heart rate. It is said to feature acoustic characteristics such as the one seen in the AirPods 3rd generation and will support self-adaptive equalization, audio sharing and spatial audio for dynamic head tracking.

The renders that have been shared show the charging case of the earphones could feature a USB Type-C port with multiple openings on both sides. The two larger openings seen on the right appear to be protected by a piece of metal. Also, the charging case is expected to feature a speaker at the bottom to play a sound automatically and work with the Find My app.

Previously, we came across a report suggesting that the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) could feature a design that is similar to that of its predecessor - the Apple AirPods Pro. It shows a stemless design and hinted that the company will skip the dual optical detect sensors on the earphones.

