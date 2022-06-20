Apple AirTag 2nd Gen Model Likely On Cards: Check Details Here

It has been over two years since the launch of the Apple AirTag, the Bluetooth tracking device. The product has helped users track their accessories, keys, devices, and luggage among others. However, in recent months, there has not been much talk about the AirTags and it looks like the name has started fading away in the market.

At this point in time, the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed some details regarding the Apple AirTag 2nd generation. He has revealed that there has been a gradual increase in the shipment of Apple AirTags in 2021. Also, he has shared that the next-generation Apple AirTags could be on cards.

As per the analyst, Apple's AirTag has witnessed an increase in shipments since its release. It is estimated that AirTag reached nearly 20 million units of sale in 2021. The same is likely to reach 25 million units in 2022.

Apple AirTag 2nd Gen Details

Going by the same, if the shipments continue to point out a healthy growth, then the analyst expects the launch of the second-generation model of Apple AirTag. The device is likely to be called the Apple AirTag 2nd generation, similar to the naming scheme of other Apple products such as the AirPods.

Notably, the Apple AirTag 2nd generation model is expected to bring a slew of improvements. However, the analyst has not shared any of the possible features of the product. As of now, the existing AirTag model works great and it does not require any major improvements though Apple might bring some upgrades.

For the uninitiated, the Apple AirTag came with its own set of issues. There were instances when thieves tried to use the tracker to steal vehicles and it was also used in inappropriate activities. The upcoming model is expected to work on anti-tracking and other useful features.

There are anticipations that the upcoming AirTag could get a battery and speaker improvements. It might also feature a design change that will no longer need users to hook the AirTag as a keychain and use it sans the loop.

What's more, this is the first time that we are hearing about the Apple AirTag 2nd generation model. It is expected to arrive in the coming months and further details might arrive in the next few weeks and months.

