Apple AirTags, Bluetooth Device Tracker With U1 Chip Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After numerous leaks and speculations, Apple announced the AirTags device tracker. It features a custom-designed U1 chip using Ultra-Wideband Technology (UWB) and inbuilt Bluetooth technology that helps connect with the Find My network of Apple in order to keep track of devices.

Apple AirTags flaunts a small and lightweight polished stainless steel body. It is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance and protection from outside weather conditions. There is a tiny inbuilt speaker, which is designed to help locate the AirTags with the help of sound. Also, the back cover can be removed to replace the battery.

Apple AirTags Features

Powered by the U1 chip and Bluetooth support, the Apple AirTags is used to track and locate any object it is attached to on the Find My app. On iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, the Find My app can use the camera, gyroscope, accelerometer, and ARKit to guide users to the tag using sound, visual and haptic feedback.

Besides this, Apple AirTags has a unique feature. You can place it in the Lost Mode to get notified when the tracker is in the range or located on the Find My network. If anyone finds it, they can tap it with their iPhone or any other device with NFC support. This way, it will take them to a website showing the owners' contact details. However, for this, the owner should have provided the contact information.

There are various privacy and security capabilities that are loaded into the ecosystem including end-to-end encryption between devices on the Find My network, rotating Bluetooth signal identifiers to prevent unwanted tracking, etc.

Apple AirTags Price In India

Apart from launching the AirTags, Apple also revealed a range of AirTag accessories to ensure a secure fit around the tracker and give users the convenience of attaching it to an object.

Apple AirTags will be available for order from April 23 for Rs. 3,190 for one AirTag and Rs. 10,900 for a pack of four AirTags. The shipping will debut on April 30. Furthermore, Apple is also offering a free engraving for each AirTag and users can choose the text along with emojis.

Best Mobiles in India