Apple AirTags To Hit Mass Production This Year, Launch In 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple AirTags are set to hit production in millions this year and the company will launch it in 2021. The Apple AirTag is an ultra-wideband tracker that is likely to work with the latest iPhone models, notes a prediction by well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Apple Tags are believed to help users track and locate their everyday gadgets.

What Is Apple AirTag?

Apple Tags, that are rumored to be dubbed as the AirTags, are devices that enable location-tracking of lost items. The AirTags can be linked with the supported iPhone to help track an item. Speculations reveal that Apple is using the U1 locator chip on the Tags, which is already enabled on the iPhone 11 models.

The new AirTag is similar to the offering from other Bluetooth trackers like Tile. These devices help users find their belongings using a mobile app. The key difference with Apple is that it would embed the AirTags with the existing ecosystem of the Apple Watch and the AirPods.

When Apple rolled out the iOS 13.2 update, it suggested the development of the new trackers, dubbed as the AirTags. The file system of the iOS version also included a video asset named "BatterySwap" that suggested a replaceable battery on the trackers.

Kuo Predictions

According to the latest prediction by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the system-in-package (SiP) partners are expected to boost production of the ultra-wideband Tags this year, most likely in the second or the third quarter of 2020. A report by 9to5 Mac also notes that Kuo predicts Apple is also working on the AR applications along with the AirTags.

The annual Apple WWDC 2020 event in June will unveil a wider range of Apple products this year apart from the much-awaited iPhone 12. The AirTags might also be unveiled in the WWDC event, before making it available for the masses in 2021, creating enough hype around the product.

Some of the earlier Kuo predictions included the 4.7-inch LCD iPhone, which is the rumored iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2, launching in a couple of weeks from now. Kuo also predicted that Apple would rollout the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro or the MacBook Air. A small wireless charging pad and premium Bluetooth headphones were also part of the analyst's predictions.

