Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Update on John Cena's availability at WWE Wrestlemania 36
- News Trump snubs Pelosi handshake, she tears up his speech
- Lifestyle 9 Vegetables That Are Good For Your Kidneys
- Movies Anjaam Pathiraa Box Office Collections: Enters The 50-Crore Club!
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2020: New Maruti Vitara Brezza With 1.5-Litre Petrol Engine Teased Ahead Of Launch
- Travel February 2020: Fairs, Festivals And Events Guide!
- Finance Top 10 Banking Terms to Keep in Mind for the Youngsters in India
- Education ISRO Young Scientist Program 2020 Registration Started
New Hands-on Video Of iPhone 12 Reveals Fresh Details; Contradicts Kuo's Prediction
Apple is gearing up for dual launches this year, a trend that is believed to reveal two new series of iPhone. It is expected that the iPhone 12 with redesigns and feature upgrades will rollout in September, a tradition that Apple has embarked on. Fresh leaks and hands-on video of the device have surfaced online, revealing new details.
Apple iPhone 12
The past couple of weeks revealed quite many details about the upcoming iPhone 12. However, the new leaked video revealed the design of all the three upcoming devices, which are likely to be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The video reaffirms the earlier leaks that Apple is offering a fresh design again this year.
The video, released by Japanese tech blog Macotakara, reveals three dummy models of the iPhone 12 series, which the blog claims to be accurate representations of the phone. The three mock-up models revealed in the video pack 5.3-inch, 5.9-inch, and 6.4-inch display. The bigger display is dubbed to be the iPhone 12 Pro.
Taking a look back, the last revamped iPhone, in terms of design, was rolled out with the iPhone X, which is already three years old now.
Hands-On Video Contradict Kuo Prediction
The hands-on video, however, contradicts Ming Kuo's prediction. Kuo had claimed that Apple would introduce four iPhone 12 models this year. He said that the entry-level model would feature a 5.4-inch display and a dual-camera setup at the rear. There would be two 6.1-inch models with a dual or triple rear camera setup.
Lastly, the high-end model of the iPhone 12 would feature a 6.7-inch display and was predicted to come with a standard triple rear camera and a ToF sensor. Contradicting to Kuo's prediction, one of the models seems to be missing. The Macotakara video claims that the mock-up is from Alibaba.
Apple iPhone 12 Launch
As mentioned earlier, Apple is set to have two launch events this year, where the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9 is set to debut in a couple of weeks. The iPhone 9 is believed to reintroduce the Touch ID, aimed for emerging markets like India, which is largely dominated by Chinese smartphone makers.
The iPhone 12 lineup is believed to launch in September. While the Japanese blog Macotakara has a pretty good track record with Apple leaks, it is still too early for an iPhone 12 leak. We recommend taking the video leak with a pinch of salt.
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
22,390
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,959
-
1,06,900
-
15,686
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,890
-
14,299
-
64,400
-
34,959
-
44,900
-
24,000
-
6,999
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250