New Hands-on Video Of iPhone 12 Reveals Fresh Details; Contradicts Kuo's Prediction

Apple iPhone 12

The past couple of weeks revealed quite many details about the upcoming iPhone 12. However, the new leaked video revealed the design of all the three upcoming devices, which are likely to be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The video reaffirms the earlier leaks that Apple is offering a fresh design again this year.

The video, released by Japanese tech blog Macotakara, reveals three dummy models of the iPhone 12 series, which the blog claims to be accurate representations of the phone. The three mock-up models revealed in the video pack 5.3-inch, 5.9-inch, and 6.4-inch display. The bigger display is dubbed to be the iPhone 12 Pro.

Taking a look back, the last revamped iPhone, in terms of design, was rolled out with the iPhone X, which is already three years old now.

Hands-On Video Contradict Kuo Prediction

The hands-on video, however, contradicts Ming Kuo's prediction. Kuo had claimed that Apple would introduce four iPhone 12 models this year. He said that the entry-level model would feature a 5.4-inch display and a dual-camera setup at the rear. There would be two 6.1-inch models with a dual or triple rear camera setup.

Lastly, the high-end model of the iPhone 12 would feature a 6.7-inch display and was predicted to come with a standard triple rear camera and a ToF sensor. Contradicting to Kuo's prediction, one of the models seems to be missing. The Macotakara video claims that the mock-up is from Alibaba.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch

As mentioned earlier, Apple is set to have two launch events this year, where the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9 is set to debut in a couple of weeks. The iPhone 9 is believed to reintroduce the Touch ID, aimed for emerging markets like India, which is largely dominated by Chinese smartphone makers.

The iPhone 12 lineup is believed to launch in September. While the Japanese blog Macotakara has a pretty good track record with Apple leaks, it is still too early for an iPhone 12 leak. We recommend taking the video leak with a pinch of salt.