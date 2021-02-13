Apple AirTag Launch Likely Pegged For March News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple AirTag is an ultra-wideband tracker meant to help users track and find their everyday gadgets. Dubbed AirTags, these are devices that can enable location-tracking of lost items. Notably, AirTags can be linked with compatible iPhones. These are quite similar to the other Bluetooth trackers similar to Tile. Now, it looks like the Apple AirTags will be released in March this year.

Apple AirTags Coming Soon

As per the popular tipster Jon Prosser, who revealed accurate details of the iPhone SE2, the next-generation affordable iPhone last year has come up with another juicy information about the AirTags. As per the tipster, the Apple AirTags could be released in March. Furthermore, he adds that the date doesn't appear like it will be changed.

Initially, the Apple AirTags hit the rumor mills in August last year, thanks to a patent filing. This leak details the basic functionalities of the device. It is a location tracking device, which is believed to pair seamlessly with the host smartphone or tablet. The Cupertino tech giant has emphasised on the functionality of the multi-interface transponder (MIT) device in the patent.

The multi-interface transponder (MIT) device is claimed to be a portable and compact gadget powered by a simple processor, light and motion sensors, radio stack, and power core. Notably, it can be attached to several objects including wallets, keys, and IDs. It is a tiny location tracking device, which tracks your important belongings or smartphones when paired with an iPad or iPhone.

Besides tracking, this device can also carry out other functionalities such as connectivity, communication with nearby electronics, power affordances, etc. Furthermore, the patents outline a power management feature, which is touted to intelligently boost transmission depending on determined location and proximity to nearby devices.

How About Pricing?

Recently, Samsung announced the launch of the SmartTag and SmartTag+ that are tile-like Bluetooth-LE trackers. These will help you find lost or misplaced objects. The Samsung offering is priced starting from $29 (approx. Rs. 2.100). Given that Apple has filed a patent for the AirTags expected to be launched as early as next month, we can expect it to be priced more or less in the same range.

Best Mobiles in India