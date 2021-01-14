CES 2021: Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Launched For $29.99 News oi-Vivek

Samsung has launched the Galaxy SmartTag, which makes finding your smartphone or pet easy and smart. The Galaxy SmartTag is similar to the Tile or the upcoming Apple AirTags, which uses low-energy Bluetooth technology.

One can locate a lost item or a pet, connected to the Galaxy SmartTag using the Samsung smartphone. The product can be attached to a key tag, and one can pair it with a smartphone using the Samsung SmartThing app, which is available for free on the Samsung app store.

However, one caveat of the Galaxy SmartTag is that it only works with Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and cannot be used on third-party Android or iOS smartphones at all. Unlike the speculated Apple AirTags, the Galaxy SmartTag does not support Ultra-Wideband (UWB), which makes it easy to spot an item or a pet.

This is a confusing move from Samsung, as the company has plenty of Samsung smartphones that already support UWB technology. Do note that, there is a version of Galaxy SmartTag with UWB technology called Galaxy SmartTag+, which will be available later this year.

These tags can get connect to the neighboring Samsung smartphone to get accurate location data. The company has also confirmed that these SmartTag will not collect any personal data from the device that are nearby. As the Galaxy SmartTag uses Bluetooth LE technology, they will offer extended battery life just like the Tiles.

Pricing And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag will cost $29.99, and Samsung is likely to make some sort of bundle offer with the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. Similarly, the more capable Galaxy SmartTag+ will be available later this year for $39.99. Both SmartTag will be available in multiple colors, and they are expected to last for months on a single battery.

