Samsung Galaxy SmartTag FCC Listing Hints Tile Tracker-Like Design

It has been heavily rumored that Samsung is working on a smart object tracker dubbed Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag. It was reported that this accessory could be launched in Europe for around 15 euros (approx. Rs. 1,300). Now, a tipster has revealed the first look of the Samsung tracker revealing what we can expect from the device.

A report by 91mobiles citing the noted tipster Ishan Agarwal reveals a few images and a GIF of the Galaxy Smart Tag on the APK file of the Samsung SmartThings App. These images confirm that the accessory could have a design, which is quite identical to that we have seen on the South Korean certification authority that came to light a few days back.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag Tracker

Going by the images, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag tracker appears to sport a rounded square shape similar to Tile trackers. There appears to be a ring at the center, which could be a button that can be pressed to find a paired phone or object. Also, it seems to have a lanyard-shaped hole to use it with a strap or cord. The leaked images and GIF share only these details and there is no word regarding what we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag tracker.

What Can We Expect

If we are to go by the earlier rumors and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag object tracker could be launched in Oatmeal and Black color options. The tracker seems to be certified by Bluetooth LE hinting at the support for Bluetooth 5.1. As its name indicates, it is possible to track the whereabouts of an object using this tracker.

Talking about its release date, it remains to be seen when this smartwatch will be launched. As of now, rumors suggest that it could be launched alongside the Galaxy S21 series, which is slated for January 14.

