Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price Details Tipped Ahead Of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are set to debut next month and the rumor mill is churning out speculations about it. Several features, specifications, and even the design details have been revealed so far. And now, the price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series has also surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price Details

Tipster Ishan Agarwal in a collaboration with 91Mobile has revealed the tentative price tag of the upcoming flagship series in the European market. The report notes that the Samsung Galaxy S21 with 128GB storage will cost EUR 849, which is around Rs. 76,000 in India.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB model is likely priced at EUR 1,049 (around Rs. 94,600). The 256GB model of the same is said to cost EUR 1,099 (approx. Rs. 99,000). Lastly, the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with the single 128GB storage is said to ship for EUR 1,399 (around Rs. 1,26,000).

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series: What To Expect

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series is said to feature a refreshed look. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ have been spotted featuring a triple-camera setup; whereas, the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to include a penta-lens setup at the rear. Also, the S-Pen is said to tag along with the Ultra model.

All three models could feature a similar design with the camera module jetting out. The base Galaxy S21 model could feature a plastic body, whereas the Galaxy S21+ and the S21 Ultra could use a glass body. Rumors have also confirmed that all three models will draw power from the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset for the US market. The in-house Exynos chipset will be powering the devices in other markets.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price Vs Galaxy S20 Series

Looking at the tentative price details, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 base model is cheaper than its predecessor, which shipped for EUR 999. On the other hand, the high-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is much more expensive than its predecessor, which cost EUR 1,099. That said, there is still no official confirmation about the price or the spec-sheet. The phones are expected to launch on January 14, and we'll know more then.

