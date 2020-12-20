Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Entire Spec-Sheet Tipped Ahead Of Launch: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of the highly anticipated flagship smartphone series which will be launching in the first half of 2021. The brand will be launching three separate models similar to the Galaxy S20 series. The upcoming variants including the standard Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra have been making splashes consistently via leaks online. An official review video has also surfaced recently giving feedback on the performance of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now, the entire spec-sheet of the handset has been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specifications

As per Roland Quandt of WinFuture, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be arriving with a glass-metal sandwich design. The handset will be equipped with a big 6.8-inch display. The Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with 1440 x 3200 pixels QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the panel will have a peak brightness of 1600 nits and a pixel density of 515 PPI. The device will be featuring a punch-hole design with the camera cutout positioned at the center-top.

The smartphone will be featuring a quad-lens setup for photography. The sensors onboard will be a 108MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.5 aperture.

The setup will comprise another 10MP sensor The remaining with an f/4.9 aperture. Selfies and video-calling will be handled by a 40MP snapper. At its core, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be using the Exynos 2100/ Snapdragon 888 processor. The handset is said to arrive with a single 12GB RAM configuration.

Storage options would be multiple. The smartphone is said to come with 128GB, 256GB, ad 512GB configuration. It will be shipping with the Android 11 OS out-of-the-box and will draw its power from a 5,000 mAh battery unit. The battery will be accompanied by 45W fast charging.

