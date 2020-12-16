Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Appears On Geekbench; 12GB RAM Exynos 2100 SoC Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been the talk of the town for a while now, even with the launch still a month away. The series, consisting of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra has been spotted in a teaser video. And now, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra appeared on the Geekbench listing, revealing key details.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra On Geekbench

Like always, the Ultra is the highest model of the flagship Galaxy S series. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra appeared on the Geekbench listing with the model number SM-G998B, which has been spotted a couple of times previously. The upcoming phone will be running Android 11, as expected.

Going into the details, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will draw power from the Exynos 2100 chipset, confirming previous rumors. The Geekbench score for the upcoming premium phone in the single-core test is 1074 and 3354 under the multi-core test. From the looks of it, the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra is going to be a powerful smartphone.

Apart from the chipset and score details, the Geekbench listing also revealed the RAM information. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will ship with 12GB RAM, which will further enhance its overall performance.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy S21+

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series will surely have a tough battle with other premium smartphones. Apart from that, buyers will also speculate on which of the models to go for, of course, depending on the budget.

However, we now have the Geekbench score, giving us an idea of its performance. Previously, a hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ appeared online, giving us the Geekbench score of the device. Here, the Galaxy S21+ with the Snapdragon 888 chipset earned 1,115 points in the single-core test and 3,326 in the multi-core test.

Here, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ has a bigger score than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which scored 1074. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a bigger score of 3354 than the Galaxy S21+. The key difference here is the processor. However, it's too early to tell their performance based only on this score.

