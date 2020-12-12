Video: Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Appears In Hands-On Video, Reveals Key Design, Chipset Details News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Even with a month to go for the scheduled launch, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been sweeping the headlines globally. A couple of days ago, we had a glimpse of how the devices will look via a teaser that surfaced online. And now, a video of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has emerged online.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Video

YouTube channel Random Stuff 2 posted the first video that reportedly shows the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, giving us a detailed look at the next-gen flagship. Moreover, the video also confirms several leaks that have been hinted at previously. The first and most obvious detail that grabs attention is the revamped design that highlights super-thin-bezels.

One can also notice the large 6.7-inch display that gives an immersive view, which is further enhanced by the razor-thin bezels. Speaking of the design, one can also spot the evident camera module, including the triple-camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.

However, the camera performance wasn't revealed in the video, however, the leaker Max Jambor notes he wasn't impressed with the performance. He explains that a few shots got too saturated, where the blues are too blue and the greens are too green. The four-minute video was developed using the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for over two weeks and is a model from the pre-production PVT (Production Validation Test).

The tipster notes that the final Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus matte black finish. Also, the unit shown in the video is likely a carrier-model, most likely from T-Mobile or Metro. For all we know, this model might have been out for network connectivity testing ahead of the launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: What To Expect

While the camera performance seems to be a letdown, it's too early to comment on it. Additionally, the video also reveals the performance score on the Geekbench app for benchmarking. The scorecard reveals Snapdragon 888 chipset, where the phone earned 1,115 points in the single-core test and 3,326 in the multi-core test.

The Geekbench scores are pretty impressive, giving us an idea of what to expect. Packed with the latest processor, unique design, and other high-performance-centric features, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus seems like a phone to wait for!

