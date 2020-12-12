Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Storage, Color Variants Revealed; Ultra Variant S Pen To Come As Optional Accessory News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is expected to launch three Galaxy S21 series smartphones including the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and the S21 Ultra on January 14 at Unpacked 2021. However, Samsung is yet to confirm the date, and the features of the smartphones already revealed via multiple leaks. Now, a new leak by Winfuture.de has revealed the storage and color variants for the Galaxy S21 series in the European market.

Going by the leak information, all three devices from the series will come in two storage variants including 128GB and 256GB. As per as the colors are concerned, the Galaxy S21 and the S21 Plus will be available in White, Pink, and Purple shades, while the Ultra variant will be launched in Silver, and Black color variants.

The leak further claims that the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will come with S Pen support. However, it will not have a dedicated slot to keep the stylus. Users need to buy the S Pen for the Ultra model as an optional accessory.

Moreover, a leaked video of the Galaxy S21 5G has also revealed, showing its edge-to-edge display and the redesigned rear camera setup. Besides, the rear side of the device is believed to come in polycarbonate material with a matte finish.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Expected Features

In terms of specifications, the Ultra variant is expected to flaunt a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor might handle the processing, while the Indian variant is expected to come with the Exynos 2100 processor.

For imaging, the handset is said to offer a 108MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, a telephoto sensor with support for 3x optical zoom, and another 10x optical telephoto lens. Upfront, the Galaxy S21 is likely to feature a 40MP front-facing camera. The device is likely to pack a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology.

