Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Clears BIS Certification; India Launch Imminent News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy S21 series smartphones including the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra at the Unpacked event 2021 in January. The event is expected to take place on January 14; however, the company is yet to reveal the exact date. Last month, a tipster also revealed that the pre-order of the handsets will begin on the same day of its launch.

Now, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has been spotted on BIS certification by MySmartPrice. The phone has been certified with model number SM-G998B/DS which hints at an imminent India launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: What To Expect?

As per rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the first Galaxy S series smartphone to support S-pen. For display, the device is expected to sport a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone said to get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, which is said to be unveiled this month. However, the Indian variant might come with the upcoming Exynos 2100 processor. Further, rumor suggests the S21 series will launch with 5G connectivity in the country.

For battery, the device is likely to pack a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology. In terms of optics, the device is said to feature a 108MP primary camera which is also present on its predecessor S20 Ultra. Other sensors are said to include a 12MP ultrawide lens, a telephoto sensor with support for 3x optical zoom, and another 10x optical telephoto lens. For selfies, the Galaxy S21 Ultra might offer a 40MP front-facing camera.

Moreover, the Galaxy S21 Plus with model number SMG996B/DS has also cleared BIS certification. The Plus variant is said to come with a slightly smaller battery than the Ultra model. Besides, it is also believed to offer 120Hz display, triple-rear camera setup.

