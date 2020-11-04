Samsung Galaxy S21, 21 Plus, 21 Pro Launch Date Revealed; Pre-Order Options Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S21 has been the talk of the town for a while now. Several reports have speculated that Samsung would debut the flagship Galaxy S21 series much earlier than usual to drive sales. A post by tipster Jon Prosser has given us the launch dates for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, including the pre-order dates.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch

The Twitter post by Prosser has revealed the announcement, pre-order, and the launch dates of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Plus, the tweet also talks about the color options of the upcoming phones. As we know, the new series will include the Samsung Galaxy S21 base model, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra - just like this year's Galaxy S20 series.

According to the tipster, Samsung will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14, 2021. He further says the pre-orders for the new S series will begin the same day. Additionally, the sale of the new Galaxy S21 series will begin two weeks later, most likely on January 29.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀



Announcement: January 14, 2021

Pre-order: January 14, 2021



Launch: January 29, 2021



Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

Apart from the launch dates, the tweet also talks about the color variants of the new smartphones. The phones are expected to ship in black, white, grey, silver, pink, and violet color variants. The popular Mystic Bronze seems to be missing from the list, but Samsung might add a couple of color options for select regions.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series: Expected Features

There's still a lot of information missing regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. So far, it's been confirmed that the upcoming smartphone series will flaunt an Infinity-O display with a hole-punch cutout. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and the S21 Plus is tipped to pack a triple-camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which was tipped to have begun production, will pack a quad-camera setup at the rear. The phones are expected to run the flagship Snapdragon 875 processor or the in-house Exynos 2100 chip - depending on the market.

For now, none of the information has been officially confirmed, but we could be seeing an early Galaxy Unpacked event this year. But for now, we advise taking this with a grain of salt.

