Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Reportedly In Production; Launch Tipped For January 2021 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy smartphone launches have been on the rise and so has the company's popularity. The latest Samsung Galaxy S21 is rumored to debut in January 2021, which is a couple of months earlier than the usual launch cycle of the S series. Corroborating with this rumor, a new post notes that the company has begun the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra production.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Productions Begin

According to tipster Roland Quandt, Samsung has begun the production of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, it's unclear if the company has begun mass production of the upcoming Ultra smartphone or just producing devices for internal testing. For all we know, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in production could be prototypes.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: What To Expect

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series, especially the Ultra model brought in a lot of features to explore, the 108MP and 100x zooming features, for instance. However, the sales of the premium flagship phones didn't reach the mark expected by the company. Several reports suggest this is the prime reason behind the speculated early launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung has indeed started mass production for the #GalaxyS21 series. Contractors are making tens of thousands of parts a day after ramp-up last week. Starting with the "S21+" and "S21 Ultra": https://t.co/mHDJIv9EAE — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) November 2, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to include a similar base model, a Pro variant, and the Ultra model. And like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the S21 Ultra is also expected to redefine smartphone technology with a couple of new features. Leaked specifications reveal the upcoming phone could flaunt a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a high resolution and refresh rate.

Other details include a 108MP primary camera as part of the quad-camera setup at the rear. For selfies, Samsung is reportedly using a 40MP sensor. A 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support is also expected. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could draw power from either the Snapdragon 875 chip or the in-house Exynos 2100 processor. The phone will run Android 11-based One UI 3.0.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Launch

Reports also speculate that the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Note series would be merged henceforth, giving the company ample space to focus on the Galaxy Z series of foldable smartphones. However, none of these have been officially confirmed yet. For now, we can buckle up for the speculated launch of the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021.

Best Mobiles in India