Samsung Galaxy S21+ CAD Renders Show Rear Camera, Flat Screen And More

As Samsung is done with all the major smartphone launches for this year, the rumor mills have started focusing on the next-generation flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S21 for now. Well, these smartphones are expected to arrive earlier than their schedule and comprise three models - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Recently, we came across the leaked renders of the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Following the same, the rear camera housing of the Galaxy S21 emerged online. Now, the CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ have surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Renders Leak

From the latest leak that has been shared by MySmartPrice, it is clear that the standard variants of the series will not get fancy camera modules at the rear. Only the Ultra model appears to flaunt a superior camera department while the others have a regular one. The new camera module seen here seems to be a part of the metal frame surrounding the phone.

The back glass is beveled to some extent while the front is flat similar to the renders of the standard variant. The bezels appear to be equal on all four sides of the 6.7-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy S21+. And, the flat display seems to make the smartphone look wider.

When it comes to the battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ appears to get the power from a 4800mAh battery, which comes as an improvement as the Galaxy S20+ uses a relatively smaller 4500mAh battery. But it will arrive with 25W fast charging support claims the report.

Detailing on the selfie camera design, it appears to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the center of the screen for the camera sensor. We can see the USB Type-C port and loudspeaker at the bottom, volume and power buttons at the side and a card tray at the top.

When To Expect?

From the existing reports, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is believed to be unveiled in January instead of the usual schedule followed by Eventually, the first sale could debut sometime in February or March. If this turns out to be true, then we can expect its mass production to debut.

