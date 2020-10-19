Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Early Renders Emerge Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is done with all its major flagship launches for this year in both the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. Now, the company's upcoming offerings are being speculated heavily as we are nearing the end of this year. Previous rumors have hinted that the flagship Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30 series could arrive earlier than the existing modes.

Adhering to these reports, the early renders of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra have been leaked online showing what we can expect from these smartphones in terms of design. The renders of these upcoming Samsung smartphones have been revealed by Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks. Unlike earlier leaks, the tipster hasn't collaborated with any other tech site but released the renders of these Samsung smartphones on Voice.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders

As per the Samsung Galaxy S21 renders, the screen appears to be flat as seen on the Galaxy S20 FE with a punch-hole cutout at the center. The major change appears to be the presence of a triple-camera setup with a different design, which appears to be fused to the frame. Notably, the Galaxy S20 comes with a triple-camera setup.

Samsung seems to have opted for a different finish for the glass, which covers the house making it stand out from the rest of the rear panel. Another change is the presence of an LED flash unit that no longer within the camera housing but on the exterior. There appear to be a power button and a volume rocker at the left and a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone at the bottom. And, the SIM card tray appears to be at the top.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders

As per the existing launch pattern of Samsung, the Galaxy S21 Ultra seems to sport a slightly curved display with a punch-hole cutout at the top center to house the selfie camera sensor. It is believed to measure around 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch. The other aspects that come to our notice at the first glance include a redesigned camera housing, which is as huge as one third of the length of the device.

On the design front, there is glass covering the camera and extending to the top and left sides of the frame. It appears to flaunt four cameras of which there could be a periscope lens and an LED flash. The other aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra seem to include the S Pen support though there appears to be no slot for the same.

Given that we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S21 series to arrive in January 2021, which is much earlier than the usual launch time frame of the Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones.

