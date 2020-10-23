Samsung Galaxy S21 Rear Camera Housing Spotted Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After coming across numerous reports, it shouldn't be surprising to know that the Galaxy S21 could be unveiled earlier than the usual schedule of the flagship devices in the Galaxy S series. As of now, there is no clarity regarding why exactly Samsung is doing this but it is believed to be the right move for the company.

A few days back, the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra were leaked online showing what we can expect from these devices in terms of design. Now, a live picture of the Galaxy S21 shows the rear camera housing of the smartphone. Comparing the leaked renders and the camera housing reveals interesting information.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Rear Camera Housing

Another major notable aspect is that the leaked camera housing hints that the rumors regarding the production of ports meant for the Galaxy S21 could be authentic. As the launch date of the device is slated to be preponed, we can expect the production to have also debuted earlier than the schedule. Moreover, given that this picture of the housing gives us just a glimpse of what we are going to see forward in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders

Recently, the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 were leaked online. This leak shows the alleged design it the smartphone. From the renders, the screen appears to be flat as seen on the Galaxy S20 FE with a punch-hole cutout at the center.

Samsung seems to have opted for a different finish for the glass, which covers the house making it stand out from the rest of the rear panel. Another change is the presence of an LED flash unit that no longer within the camera housing but on the exterior. There appear to be a power button and a volume rocker at the left and a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone at the bottom. And, the SIM card tray appears to be at the top.

