Samsung Galaxy S21 Accessories Details Surface Online: Mobile Covers, S-Pen Support, More

Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones are all set for the unveiling at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. With still a month to go, several reports have been giving us bits and pieces on what to expect regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Fresh reports have revealed more about the accessories tagging along with the upcoming flagship launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21: Battery Accessories

It was reported recently that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series won't be shipping the chargers in select markets - just like Apple did for the iPhone 12 series. Instead, Samsung will reportedly send across USB-C cable in the retail box, while skipping the adapter.

Fresh reports suggest that the chargers will be available at Samsung stores at a cheaper cost. Additionally, Samsung is also working on a new 30W fast charger dedicated to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. However, this needs to be confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Accessories Details

MySmartPrice reports that Samsung will be unveiling a wide range of accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Top on the list of accessories include the mobile cover and cases, which are reportedly shipping with the names Clear View Cover, Led Cover, Led View Cover, Silicone Case.

There might also be bundles with the S Pen like Silicon Cover with S Pen & a slot to store it.



Apparently, Leather Cover, Protective Standing Cover, Clear Protective Cover, Clear Standing Cover, and Clear Cover are also on the list of Samsung accessories for mobile protection. It's unclear if these mobile covers will be available for all three smartphones. Additionally, the report notes that Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra users can explore Smart Kvadrat Case in Mint and Violet variants.

Samsung Galaxy S21 With S-Pen: Details

Several reports have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Note series will be discontinued, and even the South Korean company officially confirmed it. This means the S-Pen, which was found on the Galaxy Note series will be available on the Galaxy S series, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 trio.

The new report notes that the S-Pen will be part of the accessories sold along with the smartphone. Apparently, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series won't be having a dedicated compartment for the stylus. Instead, Samsung will ship the S-Pen and a silicon case combo for users. Reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only phone with the S-Pen support.

