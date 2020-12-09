Just In
Samsung Galaxy S21 Teaser Video Surfaced In Phantom Violet Color Variant
Samsung Galaxy S21 is the talk of the town, even with the launch still a few weeks away. The rumor mill is in full swing with several leaks about the series. Now, ahead of the launch, the teaser videos have surfaced online for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Teaser Video
Android Police has shared three separate teaser videos for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series that will sport the Phantom Violet color option, which seems to be quite attractive. The video reveals the Samsung Galaxy S21 featuring a flat display with narrow bezels and a punch-hole cutout in the center.
The video reveals a bronze-shaded extended frame that houses the triple-rear camera setup, which is said to include a 64MP telephoto shooter and 12MP + 12MP sensors. An LED flash is placed just outside the frame. The teaser video also reveals the volume controls and the power button on the right side. The second video of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is also largely similar, but the display and battery capacity will be larger.
Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra teaser video reveals curved edges instead of a flat display. Also, this one sports a quad-camera setup, which is said to include a 108MP main sensor, 10MP 10x super-telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and another 10MP 3x telephoto shooter. Samsung is rumored to replace the ToF sensor with laser autofocus.
Additionally, one can spot the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in a black color variant. The high-end Ultra model will also feature a punch-hole cutout in the center of the display. The upcoming flagship series is also expected to launch in a vanilla color option.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch: What To Expect
Apart from giving us an idea of the design and color options, the Android Police report also reveals the launch date for the upcoming series. Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will launch on January 14. The three new flagships will reportedly begin by the end of the month, most likely January 29. With all this information, we only await the official confirmation!
