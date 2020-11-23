Samsung Galaxy S21 Series To Arrive With 5G Connectivity In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is reportedly working to launch its Galaxy S21 series. The S21 series is expected to arrive on January 14, 2021; however, the company is yet to announce the official date. As we get closer to the launch, more information is coming to the fore.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is likely to include - the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the Galaxy S21+. Now, 91Mobiles has reported via tipster Ishan Agarwal the Galaxy S21 series will come with 5G connectivity in India, unlike the Samsung Galaxy S20 series that launched with only 4G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series In India

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed that the three models of the series will support the 5G network. Three models will come with model numbers SM-G991B, SM-G996B, SM-G998B. To recall, the Galaxy S20 made its debut earlier this year. However, all models of the S20 are available with 5G connectivity in the International markets.

Like always, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will also come with two variants - one with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and another with the Exynos 2100. A report by Android Police, the Indian variant will likely to pack the Exynos 2100 chipset. Furthermore, the report from Android Police also reveals features of the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 And S21+ Expected Features

The base of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to feature a 6.2-inch LTPS FHD+ AMOLED panel, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21+ is said to pack a larger 6.7-inch LTPS FHD+ AMOLED display. Both these phones will offer 120Hz refresh rate displays.

In terms of cameras, both models are said to pack a triple-camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto unit. For battery, the Galaxy S21 might pack a 4,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21+ is likely to come with a 4,800 mAh battery.

In terms of color, the Galaxy S21 will reportedly come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom White, and Phantom Gray, while the Plus variant is said to come in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Expected Features

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, it said to feature a larger display than the other two models. The phone is expected to flaunt a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with WQHD+ resolution.

In terms of imaging, the Ultra model will reportedly come with a quad-lens setup which will offer a 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, and another telephoto lens with 10X zoom.

The handset is said to pack a 5,000 mAh battery. Interestingly, the Ultra model is said to support S Pen and one telephoto lens of the phone is likely to come in a periscope design.

