Samsung Galaxy S21+ With Snapdragon 875 SoC Appears On Geekbench News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is gearing up for launch of the Galaxy S21 series at the Unpacked 2021 event in January. The series is likely to comprise three models- the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21. The rumors of the Galaxy S21 series have been circulating for several days and now, the Galaxy S21+ has been spotted on Geekbench, which giving us some key specifications of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Visits Geekbench

The device with model number SM-G996 listed on the Geekbench Listing and has received a score of 1,120 in single-core and 3,319 in multi-core tests. The processor is listed with codename "Lahaina" which is expected to be the Snapdragon 875 chipset. The chipset has a base frequency of 1.80GHz and Qualcomm is likely to introduce the Snapdragon 875 SoC on December 1. Further, the listing reveals that the phone will come with Android 11 OS and 8GB of RAM.

Samsung has always introduced two variants of its Galaxy S series - one with Qualcomm and another with Exynos chipset. The Geekbench platform suggests that the Qualcomm chipset will be more powerful than the Exynos chipset.

Earlier in September, the Galaxy S21+ with model number SM-996B was spotted on Geekbench with the Exynos 2100 chipset and it scored 1,040 in single-core and 3,107 in multi-core tests. Let's have a look at available key features of the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Expected Features

The Galaxy S21+ is said to feature a 6.7-inch OLED LTPS FHD+ flat display with 120Hz refresh rate. For battery, it is likely to pack a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. As far as cameras are concerned, the phone will offer a triple-lens at the backside including a 12MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. Further, the device is believed to come in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet shades.

Best Mobiles in India