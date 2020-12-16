Samsung Major Announcement For 2021; Galaxy Note Lineup To Be Discontinued? News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Samsung seems to be gearing up to make some big announcements in 2021, but until now, the South Korean company has kept mum about it, despite the rumor mill churning out new information each passing day.

TM Roh, Samsung's President of Mobile, in a cryptic message on the company's website, might have given us a hint on what to expect from the house of Samsung next year. While no information has been clearly shared, the text is enough to understand what might be in store for Samsung fanatics. The biggest hint of them all is regarding the Galaxy Note devices and we can expect some major overhauls in the lineup.

People close to the matter believe the year 2021 might see the end of the Galaxy Note lineup, and the company will bring its features such as the S Pen to the Galaxy S flagship series. Basically, the company wants to make a fusion of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note smartphones under the former branding and bid adieu to the Galaxy Note lineup.

Roh's message also points towards a similar development. "We've also been paying attention to people's favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup," Roh said.

There are also reports that the Galaxy S21 might see the light of day earlier than usual, with rumors pointing at a January launch event. This is around one month before the yearly cycle as the company might want to boost its sales and launch an iPhone 12 competitor sooner than usual.

Although Samsung never confirmed the new schedule, Roh's message emphasizes the time of the launch. "Thank you to everyone who supported us in 2020. I look forward to sharing more in January!" he said

Another project that Samsung has very close to its heart is foldable smartphones. The company seems to be planning to bring these pocket marvels at a lower price point. We can expect such announcements as soon as the next year; however, not much information on these devices is available at the moment.

"True to our heritage of staying ahead of the curve with trailblazing mobile tech, we'll be expanding our portfolio of foldables, so this groundbreaking category is more accessible to everyone. And while we're already known for our revolutionary cameras, we'll never stop trying to outdo ourselves - so be on the lookout for super-intelligent, pro-grade camera and video capabilities in 2021," Roh added.

