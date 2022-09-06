Apple Watch Pro Might Come With A Re-Engineered Crown For Added Functionality

Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be unveiled at Apple's Far Out event on September 7. Besides, the company is also said to launch a new and powerful smartwatch called the Apple Watch Pro. It is expected to be the biggest and the most capable smartwatch to come out from the house of Apple, and it is also expected to pack a new digital crown, bringing a plethora of new features on the Apple Watch Pro.

As per the leaked CAD renders, the digital crown on the Apple Watch Pro is said to be slightly bigger compared to the one on the previous iteration. Not just that, the digital crown on the Apple Watch Pro will have a more pronounced gear-like finish, and it is expected to come in a dual-tone finish.

According to Mark Gurman, the prominent Apple leaker, the Apple Watch Pro will continue to have curved sides, just like the Watch Series 7. There will also be a new button on the left side, which is said to be a programmable multi-function button.

On top of these features, the Apple Watch Pro is also expected to include a 3D curved HD resolution display along with Sapphire Crystal protection. Hence, the Watch Pro is likely to be more scratch resistance when compared to a watch with tempered glass. Apple is also expected to launch the Watch Pro in unique color options to help distinguish between the Pro and the non-pro model.

While only the high-end model of the Apple Watch Series 8 will have LTE connectivity, the Watch Pro is expected to offer LTE connectivity by default, backed by a large battery for enhanced battery life. This should allow the Watch Pro to last longer between charges.

On top of that, the Apple Watch Pro is expected to be the most expensive smartwatch that Apple has launched to date. In India, the Apple Watch Pro could easily cost over Rs. 50,000, which is a lot of money for a smartwatch that would get outdated in just a few years.

