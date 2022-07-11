Just In
- 4 min ago Red Magic 7S, 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 18GB RAM Go Official; Specs & Features
- 11 min ago Tecno Camon 19 Series Launching Tomorrow In India: Upgraded Cameras With Affordable Price Expected
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Announces IoT-Enabled Smart Standing Fan In India; Check Price & Specifications
- 1 hr ago Nothing Phone (1) Camera Specs And Samples Out Ahead Of Launch
Don't Miss
- Finance Stock To Buy: Acquired New Investment Of Rs. 19.25bn, This Auto Stock Can Gain 23%
- Movies Aamir Khan To Be Blamed For LACK OF BUZZ For Laal Singh Chaddha? Trade Experts Reveal What Backfired On Him
- Lifestyle Why Do Indian Expats Choose Arranged Marriages?
- News Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair sent to 14-day judicial custody by Lakhimpur Court
- Sports The big transfer! Paul Pogba completes Juventus return after leaving Manchester United
- Travel Travel Hacks For Students To Save More Money On Their Next Trip
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Flagship SUV To Bear Grand Vitara Badge - Bookings Open
- Education JEE Main Result 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check How Marks are Calculated, Scorecard, Toppers List & Cutoff
Apple Watch Pro Version To Cost At Par With iPhone 13 Pro: What Makes It So Expensive?
Apple Watch Series 8 is the talk of the town after a Bloomberg report. The new smartwatch from Apple is said to get a couple of new features and upgrades. A new report now talks about the Apple Watch Pro: its possible name, specs, and even its price tag.
Apple Watch Pro Name Tipped
Apple has several new products lined up for launch, including the new iPhone 14 series. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also tipped to launch in the coming months. This year, we might get a new Extreme Sports version, like a Pro variant like the iPhone.
A report from Bloomberg by Mark Gurman suggests the Apple Watch Pro variant will be the brand's rugged watch this year. Reports now claim this would be called the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro or Apple Watch Extreme or Apple Watch Max or Apple Watch Explorer Edition or simply the Apple Watch Pro.
That's a lot of speculative names for a smartwatch! But one certain thing is the features coming to this smartwatch. For one, it's speculated to be a 'Rugged Wearable' with 'Pro' features. The report compares the new Pro watch with devices like the iPhone Pro, MacBook Pro, and even the iPad Pro models.
Gurman further suggests the new Apple Watch Extreme Sports is codenamed N199 internally. He further states the new smartwatch would likely launch as Apple Watch Pro for marketing. We can also expect advanced features like fever detection, an S8 chipset for faster processing, and much more.
Apple Watch Pro Price Tipped
In related news, Gurman also talks about the price of the upcoming Apple Watch Pro. He states the new Apple Watch Pro will likely cost between USD 900 to USD 999 (roughly between Rs. 71,450 to Rs. 79,300). Interestingly, this is the same price as the iPhone 13 Pro in the US market!
The brand will also launch the regular Apple Watch Series 8 and the next-gen Apple Watch SE. We can expect both LTE and non-LTE models for the upcoming smartwatches. If the report is true, the upcoming Apple Watch Pro will be one of the most expensive smartwatches that could take on wearables from Samsung, Garmin, and other brands.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086