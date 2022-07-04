Apple Watch Series 8 Tipped With Fever-Detection Sensor, S8 Chip; New Features To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 14 series will likely launch in September and is one of the highly-anticipated smartphones right now. Additionally, Apple might unveil the next-gen smartwatch with a few advanced features. The Apple Watch Series 8 is tipped to include a fever detection feature.

Apple Watch Series 8 Features Tipped

Like always, the next-gen smartwatch is tipped to pack several upgrades. A report from Bloomberg says the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a fever detection sensor. Users are then recommended to check their body temperature with a thermometer or consult a doctor.

This also means the next-gen Apple Watch Series 8 will get upgraded sensors, capable of checking if the user has a fever. That said, the report states that the new Apple Watch won't provide a specific or accurate reading to a forehead or wrist like a thermometer. It will only indicate if the user's temperature is spiking in the likely event of them having a fever.

Previously, we've been hearing reports of Apple bringing in a body temperature sensor to the new Watch Series 8. Even popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested the Apple Watch Series 8 will include a body temperature sensor. What's more, the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro 2 is said to include heat sensors that could rear the wearer's body temperature.

Apple Watch Series 8 Launch: What To Expect?

Rumors of the upcoming iPhone 14 series have been around for a while now. Similarly, many speculations surround the Apple Watch Series 8. For one, Apple is tipped to launch three models under the Series 8. Here, a low-end SE variant is expected along with the standard Watch 8.

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 is also said to get a rugged edition for extreme sports, which is also said to have an expensive price tag. Reports also claim the new smartwatch series will pack the S8 chipset, which is tipped to include similar specifications as the S7 processor.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is also said to retain the same display size as the current Apple Watch Series 7. The slightly older Apple Watch Series 3 could also be stopped, and the Apple Watch SE would be the base variant soon after. We'll know at the launch in the following months.

