Apple Watch SE 2 Tipped For Next Year With Rugged Design Models; Upgrades To Check Out News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple Watch series has been immensely popular across the world for its varied features. The company recently unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7 lineup with multiple upgrades in the health department. A new report now claims Apple could be revamping the entire Watch lineup. Plus, it would launch the next-gen Apple Watch SE 2.

Apple Watch SE 2 In Development

The Apple Watch SE 2 could come as updated hardware to the previous-gen Apple Watch SE. What's more, the upcoming Apple Watch SE 2 could also feature a rugged design, especially for athletes. A report from Bloomberg further states Apple could revamp the entire Apple Watch lineup.

Apart from the Apple Watch SE 2, the Cupertino-based company will also release the next-gen Apple Watch Series 8. This means we might get two upgraded Apple Watch models in 2022. While the Apple Watch SE 2 will come with slightly basic features, the Apple Watch Series 8 will offer all premium and next-gen specs on a wearable.

Apple Watch SE 2 Features: What To Expect?

Going into the details, the report further suggests the Apple Watch SE 2 will be in line with the original Apple Watch SE that debuted back in 2020. The new Apple Watch SE 2 will target a budget audience with its basic Apple Watch features. the report further says the new smartwatch will flaunt a similar design but will lack the advanced features found on other Apple Watch models.

This might include ECG, SpO2, always-on display, and so on. That said, the new Apple Watch SE 2 could feature a couple of additional features than its predecessor. For instance, one can expect new additions to health and fitness management. It could also include a different design, or at least a few variants with a rugged design.

Speaking of the rugged design, the report further talks about the durability of this model. The upcoming Apple Watch model with the rugged design is aimed at athletes, making it more resistant to falls, dents, scratches, and so on. Presently, these are mere rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt. If these reports are true, it could be Apple's new way of targeting customers in the sports industry.

