Apple Watch Series 7 With Fast Charging Up For Pre-Orders: Everything You Need To Know

Apple Watch Series 7 debuted with upgrades like never before. One of the prominent upgrades was its fast charging prowess. Apple states the Watch Series 7 can be charged 33 percent faster than its previous models. The Apple Watch Series 7 opens for pre-booking and begins shipping, but there's something you need to know about its fast charging tech.

Apple Watch Series 7 With Fast Charger

If you already have an Apple Watch, you'll probably have an idea of how long it takes to charge the smartwatch. The new Apple Watch Series 7, on the other hand, claims to fuel up to 80 percent in just 45 minutes. However, this fast charging capability is going to be available only with Apple's new USB-C magnetic fast charger.

Simply put, the new Apple Watch Series 7 includes a new charging architecture under the hood. In other words, your old Apple Watch charger won't give you the fast charging speeds on the Watch Series 7. Luckily, the fast charger is included in the box, unlike the iPhone 13 series that launched alongside.

It should also be noted that your old Apple Watch cable can still charge the new Watch Series 7. However, it won't be fast charging like Apple claims it to be. At the same time, you can also use the new Apple Watch cable to charge your older Watch models - but it won't fast charge. It could be a bit tricky as both the old Apple Watch cables and the new one look very similar.

For the same reason, Apple is now pulling down the old Apple Watch chargers from its websites, including the Apple India site. If you're looking for a new Apple Watch cable, you can only get the USB Type-C cable for Rs. 2,900.

Apple Watch Series 7 Opens For Pre-Orders

The smartwatch packs the largest, most advanced display on any Apple Watch, the company claims. Plus, it states it's the most durable Apple Watch ever. Features like blood oxygen sensors and ECG monitors on the smartwatch make a great health accessory. Presently, the Apple Watch is open for pre-orders on the Apple India website.

Interested buyers can get it for Rs. 4,931 per month with EMI or Rs. 41,900. The new smartwatch is available in Midnight Aluminum Case, Starlight Aluminum Case, and Green Aluminum Case color options with several additional straps to choose from.

