Apple Watch Series 7 Pricing Revealed Via Flipkart; Here’s How Much It Will Cost In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple Watch Series 7 was announced last month alongside the iPhone 13 series. Apple did not announce the sale date of the next-gen Watch Series 7 at the event, it only said the watch will be available later this year. Now, Flipkart has revealed the pricing of the Apple Watch Series 7 in India. Going by Flipkart listing, the Apple Watch Series 7 price will start at Rs. 41,990 in the country.

Apple Watch Series 7 Price In India

The Flipkart listing was first spotted by tipster Ishan Agarwal. The price will start at Rs. 41,900 for the 41mm variant with an aluminum case, Rs. 44,900 for a 45mm variant. On the other hand, the 41mm Cellular variant will cost Rs. 50,900, and the 45mm Cellular variant will be priced at Rs. 53,900.

Moreover, the 41mm Stainless Steel (GPS + Cellular) model will be available at Rs. 69,900, while the 45mm variant will cost Rs. 73,900. There is also a Milanese Loop variant, for that, you need to spend an additional Rs. 4,000.

Apple Watch Series 7 Features

The Apple Watch Series 7 flaunts a new casing with a softer-edged design and a curved display. The Apple Series 7 can charge 33% faster than its predecessor. It takes 45 minutes to charge from zero to 80%. Also, it can access eight hours of sleep tracking within just an eight-minute charge.

It claims to offer 18 hours of battery on a single charge and the watch can be charged via a Magnetic Fast Charger. The next-gen Apple Watch runs watchOS 8 with several upgrades. The Watch Series 7 also come with an IPX6 rating for dust resistance.

Moreover, the Watch Series 7 supports better sports features, an improved algorithm for e-bikes to calculate calories burnt more accurately. Further, it comes in different color options such as midnight, starlight, green, blue, red, silver, graphite, and so on.

Should You Wait For Apple Watch Series 7?

In terms of price, there is not much difference between the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Apple Watch Series 6. However, you get a larger display, improved features, great battery life, and so on next-gen Watch Series 7. So, waiting for the Watch Series 7 can be worth it. Do also note that, the exact sale date of the Apple Watch Series 7 is yet to be announced.

