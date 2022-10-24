Five Underrated And Affordable Tech Products To Buy During Diwali Festival Sales

Online e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are offering a plethora of deals and discounts this month as a part of the Diwali Festival. While you might have already bought products including smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs, here are five affordable tech products that you can buy during this festive season that will make your life easy.

The product that we are suggesting will be available on major e-commerce platforms and even at some offline stores. These are affordable products that offer more value for money and will be useful for the majority of people. So, here are the top five tech products to consider during this Diwali season.

Wecool Nylon Braided Multifunction Fast Charging Cable

Priced at ₹289, this affordable charging cable can be used with iPhone, iPad, and Android smartphones. On one end, it has a USB-A port while the other end consists of a micro USB port, an USB Type-C port, and a lightning port. Not just that, the cable has a braided finish and is expected to last for a long time.

Mi Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh

The Mi Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh costs ₹3,599, which makes it the most expensive product on this listicle. Just like most power banks, the Mi Power Bank Hypersonic 20000mAh can charge smartphones, tablets, and accessories. On top of that, it can also charge laptops (up to 50W) that supports USB-PD standard. If you are on the go, all you need to carry is a single power bank to charge your phone, TWS, tablet, and laptop.

Philips Wiz Wi-Fi Enabled B22 9-Watt LED Smart Bulb

A Diwali product suggestion and how can we not include a light. As the name suggests, the Philips Wiz Wi-Fi Enabled B22 9-Watt LED Smart Bulb is a smart bulb that can be controlled using a smartphone. It costs ₹635 and offers up to 16 million colors.

Mi LCD Writing Tablet

The Mi LCD Writing Tablet comes from Xiaomi and it can be used to take notes, make sketches, and a lot more. For just ₹599, this is the one product that can be used by the entire family for various tasks and it won't run out of juice as quickly as an Android tablet or even an iPad.

SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I Card 64GB

The SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I Card 64GB memory card is currently listed for around ₹500. While most phones no longer feature a dedicated memory card slot, this microSD card can still be used with a laptop, digital camera, and security camera. The card offers good sequential read and write speed, making it a good tech product that has a lot of use cases.