Mi Powerbank Hypersonic To Be Available Via Mi Crowdfunding In India: What’s Different?

Xiaomi is known for introducing a couple of products via its crowdfunding platform in India. This gives the company an idea regarding acceptability and the demand for the product. The company is now coming up with a new product, a power bank that is capable of charging laptops.

Xiaomi India recently launched the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank, probably one of the few power banks in the country with a massive 30,000 mAh battery capacity. And now, the company is all set to launch another large-capacity power bank -- the Xiaomi Mi Powerbank Hypersonic.

Xiaomi Mi Powerbank Hypersonic Features

The Xiaomi Mi Powerbank Hypersonic comes with a 20,000 mAh battery and has two USB-A ports and a single USB Type-C port. The device can output power from all three ports, while it can only be charged using the USB Type-C port. There are a few things that make the Xiaomi Mi Powerbank Hypersonic a unique power bank.

Though there are a number of power banks that offer fast charging, none of them comes close to the output of the Xiaomi Mi Powerbank Hypersonic. This power bank can charge smartphones with up to 50W and it can also charge laptops at 45W, which even puts some of the fast chargers to the shame.

Not just that, the power bank in itself supports 45W fast charging. However, one might have to buy a specific fast charger to get this feature. The Xiaomi Mi Powerbank Hypersonic looks similar to the already existing power banks from the company with a plastic body and matte black exterior.

Xiaomi Mi Powerbank Hypersonic Pricing And Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Powerbank Hypersonic will be available for pre-order via the Mi Crowdfunding platform, starting 30 July. The early adopters get to buy this product at a bargain price. If the campaign becomes successful, the company will launch the Xiaomi Mi Powerbank Hypersonic as a regular product in the coming months, albeit, at a slightly higher price.

Given the price of the Mi Boost Pro Power Bank, the Xiaomi Mi Powerbank Hypersonic is expected to cost less than Rs. 3,000 and early adopters might have to wait for a month or so for the actual delivery of the product.

