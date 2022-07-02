Google Fast Pair Support Now Available On Wear OS Powered Devices

Do you have an Android smartphone and planning to get a new smartwatch, powered by Wear OS, then here is an update for you. Google has now officially announced that the Wear OS powered smartwatches will now support Fast Pair support on Android smartphones.

With Fast Pair support coming to the Wear OS, users will now be able to quickly pair Wear OS powered smartwatches with Android smartphones and tablets with just a click of a button. Here is how Fast Pair works on Wear OS devices and how it makes your life easy, especially while pairing a new smartwatch with an Android device.

As fast paired devices are also stored on the Google devices, users will also be able to quickly pair their Wear OS powered device to a new Android smartphone using Bluetooth with just a single click. Similarly, it also allows users to get a seamless pairing experience every time they want to add a new Wear OS powered device.

Devices That Support Google Fast Pair

As of now, it is unclear if the Google Fast Pair feature is available only for the smartwatches powered by WearOS 3, or if the feature will also be made available for the older smartwatches running on original Wear OS and Wear OS 2. Again, the Fast Pair feature is only available on Android devices running on Android 10 or newer OS.

Another useful capability of Fast Fair is that it allows users to switch between various wireless accessories such as wireless earphones and smartwatches and also allows users to switch between these devices seamlessly.

Is Fast Pair Coming To Your Smartwatch?

If you have a new smartwatch running on WearOS 3, then the Fast Pair processor will also be available on your smartwatch. Make sure to download the install the latest firmware to get Fast Fair support on your Wear OS 3-powered smartwatch.

Do note that, the Google Fast Pair feature only works on Android devices, and if you have an iPhone, you won't be able to use the same even if you have a smartwatch running on the latest iteration of the Wear OS 3 operating system.

