Google Fast Pair Service For Android Phones Explained In Detail

Realme recently launched its truly wireless earbuds -- the Realme Buds Air with support for the seamless pairing process. Besides, these earbuds also support Google Fast Pair Service, a processor that enables a seamless pairing of select accessories and smartphones.

As of now, the Realme Buds Air does not support Google Fast Pair Service and the company has promised that the feature will be made available by 2020. The Realme Buds Air are not the only pair of earphones that support Google Fast Pair Service as the earphones like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 also support the same.

Do note that, Apple was one of the first brands that released a feature similar to the GFSP to pair devices like AirPods and Apple Watch with iPhones and iPads.

What Is Google Fast Pair Service?

Google Fast Pair Service or GFPS is a proprietory technology that enables seamless discovery of Bluetooth accessories in a certain range, which eases up the pairing process.

Google claims that the GFPS does not consume battery while searching for a device or an accessory as it uses advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) or Hands-Free Profile (HFP). select Android phones with Bluetooth 4.2 or above will support this feature.

There are two devices involved in this process. A fast pair seeker, which is usually a smartphone and a fast pair provider, which will be a wireless headphone, speaker, or even a car kit. To support GFPS, both devices have to support Bluetooth Classic BR/EDR bonding procedures.

When a fast pair provider (accessory) is ready for pairing, it advertises a payload that indicates Google Fast Pair Service. At the same time, the fast pair seeker that will periodically scan for a fast pair provider and will observe the advertising frame and takes action, if requires.

How To Get Google Fast Pair Service?

To Get this feature, a smartphone OEM has to register with Google, and it will share a Model ID and Anti-Spoofing Public/Private Key Pair to the OEM.

Google suggests OEMs to advertise at a low transmit power (TxPower) to limit the exposure of the advertising device and to reduce battery consumption. However, it also makes sure that the power should be good enough to scan the device within a one-meter range.

