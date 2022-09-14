Logitech G502 X Gaming Mouse Series Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 7,995

By

Logitech has officially launched three new gaming mice in India -- the Logitech G502 X wired, Logitech G502 X Lightspeed, and the Logitech G502 X Plus. All three models feature a new form factor and are equipped with Lightforce hybrid optical mechanical switches.

According to the company, the hybrid mechanical switches will deliver speed and reliability with precise actuation and response. The Lightforce microswitch technology offers the benefits of optical switches and the feel of mechanical switches and is made using galvanic contact parts.

All three models also come with a removable DPI-shift button to ensure the mouse feels comfortable in a variety of hand sizes and grip styles. They also have a new scroll wheel with support for hyper-fast infinite scroll and precise ratchet mode.

The wireless Logitech G502 X Lightspeed, and the Logitech G502 X Plus mice include a USB Type-C port for charging along with a thin-wall exoskeleton for weight reduction and improved rigidity. All three variants of the Logitech G502 X are based on the HERO 25K high-precision gaming sensor with 1-1 ratio accuracy at sub-micron levels.

The Logitech G502 X Lightspeed and the Logitech G502 X Plus are also compatible with Logitech G Powerplay wireless charging mats. The one prominent difference between the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed and the Logitech G502 X Plus is that the Plus model comes with Lightync RGB support 8-LEDs, which adapts to the user.

All three variants of the Logitech G502 X gaming mice will be available in white and black colors. The wired version of the Logitech G502 X costs Rs. 7,995, the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed costs Rs. 13,995, and the Logitech G502 X Plus costs Rs. 15,495. All three models will be available via online and offline stores starting 14th of September 2022.

Published On September 14, 2022
