Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS Earbuds’ Renders Emerge Online; What to Expect?

Nothing, a young consumer electronics brand founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has recently teased the arrival of an upcoming pair of TWS earbuds -- Nothing Ear (Stick). This will be the second audio product from the company after the Nothing Ear (1) that went official last year.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) was teased officially at the London Fashion Week last month. Following the same, the upcoming product was spotted on the FCC database revealing its battery capacity and a few other details. Now, the design of the upcoming Nothing earbuds has been leaked online after a leaked hands-on video.

Nothing Ear (Stick) Renders Reveal Design

The leaked renders of the Nothing Ear (Stick) show that the company will stick to the transparent design as seen on its previous products. However, as its name indicates, this upcoming audio product could differ from the Nothing Ear (1) by featuring a semi-in-ear design instead of the in-ear design seen on the original product. This indicates that the ear tips will provide a secure fit in the ear canal.

Nothing Ear (Stick): What to Expect?

While the other aspects of the earbuds remain unknown, the FCC certification website confirmed that each earbud would get the power from a 36 mAh battery and the charging case would use a 350 mAh battery. Instead of the square case seen on the Nothing Ear (1), the company appears to have opted for the cylindrical charging case featuring a rolling mechanism.

Furthermore, it is likely that the Nothing Ear (Stick) could arrive with support for Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. Other aspects revealed by the reports include a USB Type-C port and no ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) as seen on its predecessor.

We can expect this to be a version of the Nothing Ear (1) with a change in the branding on the stem. An earlier leak showed that the earbuds will be a slight refresh of the original device. The Nothing Ear (Stick) was spotted on Amazon revealing its front design and a price tag of €99 (approx. Rs. 7,500). However, this is not the official pricing and we cannot take this to be the final cost of the TWS earbuds.