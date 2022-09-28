ENGLISH

    Nothing Ear (Stick) Clears FCC Certification; Battery Details Out

    At the London Fashion Week last week, Carl Pei's Nothing teased the arrival of its next audio product - the Nothing Ear (Stick). Back then, the company showcased the model to arrive with custom-made limited edition bags made using sheer fabric complementing the transparent design of the smartphone and its unique Glyph Interface back panel.

     

    Now, the Nothing Ear (Stick), the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds has been spotted on the US regulatory database, FCC with the model number B157. The listing also reveals some key specifications of the audio device alongside the design of the casing.

    Nothing Ear (Stick) FCC Listing

    As per the FCC listing, the Nothing Ear (Stick) earbud is likely to arrive with a 36mAh battery and a 350mAh battery in the case. The case is seen to arrive with a USB Type-C port and a Type-C cable of 31 cm in length. In terms of connectivity, the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds will arrive with support for Bluetooth 5.2. Also, the device is said to feature AI Bass support and an IP54 rating.

    Unlike the Nothing Ear (1), the upcoming product is tipped to feature a cylindrical charging case, which is likely to make it more pocketable and handy. Otherwise, it is tipped to carry the legacy of the company by featuring a transparent case.

    Nothing Ear (Stick): What to Expect?

    From the official teaser, the Nothing Ear (stick) is a feature-light pair of earbuds that has an extremely comfortable ergonomic design that is touted to be designed to suit your ears. It comes in a distinct charging case, which is inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes.

     

    While there is no word on the other aspects of the new earbuds, we can expect this to be a version of the Nothing Ear (1) with a change in the branding on the stem. A few months back, the alleged design of these upcoming earbuds was leaked by a noted tipster. It showed that the earbuds will be a slight refresh of the original device.

    Given the shape of the charging case, it is unlikely that it would support wireless charging as the Ear (1). Furthermore, the leak hints that it could miss out on the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature though an official confirmation is awaited.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 11:22 [IST]
    X