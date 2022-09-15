Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphone With 60 Hours Battery Life Launched; India Price, Availability

Sennheiser has officially launched its latest flagship active noise cancellation headphone -- the Momentum 4. These headphones come with an improved design along with Sennheiser's signature sound, backed by a 42mm transducer that claims to offer improved audio dynamics, clarity, and next-generation adaptive noise cancellation.

The new over-the-head headphones also offer transparency mode, which lets users hear external sound with a single touch. Users can further customize the headphones using the Sennheiser Smart Control app to further customize the sound via the built-in EQ settings.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 also comes with an advanced 2x2 digital beamforming microphone array that claims to suppress wind noise and improve voice pick-up at the same time. As mentioned before, the headphones are designed to offer comfort even with all-day usage, and to achieve the same, they use a well-padded headband and cushioned earpads.

The improved low-friction hinge mechanism is said to offer a great fit without putting a lot of pressure on the user's head. On a single charge, the headphones can offer over 60 hours of battery life, and the headphones also support fast charging, where, 10 minutes of charge time can offer six hours of listening time.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 also supports wear detection, where, the music or media will pause as soon as the headphones are taken off. It also has an auto on/off feature to further help improve the battery life of the Sennheiser Momentum 4.

Pricing And Availability

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 will be available in India starting 15th of September for Rs. 34,990 in black and white colors via online platforms such as Amazon and Sennheiser store. Initially, the headphone will only be available in black color, and the white variant will be made available at a later date.

Looking at the features and specifications, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is likely to compete against the upcoming Sony WH-100XM5, which is expected to launch in the next few weeks and is likely to be priced similarly to the Sennheiser Momentum 4.

