Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 For Premium VR Headsets

Qualcomm has announced its latest SoC, tailormade for VR headsets. The new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 uses Qualcomm's new nomenclature and is likely to power a plethora of VR and MR devices. The newly announced Meta Quest Pro at the Meta Connect 2022 is the first device in the world to use the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 processor.

Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 SoC offers 50 percent higher sustained power and 30 percent improved thermal performance when compared to its predecessor. This should help OEMs design and deliver powerful and compact mixed-reality and virtual-reality devices.

Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 Technologies

When it comes to features, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 supports up to Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, allowing users to stream high-resolution content wirelessly. Similarly, a VR/MR device with the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 also offers 3D reconstruction, head tracking, hand tracking, eye tracking, and video see-through features.

The processor also has a dedicated AI and XR unit that can smartly learn about the user experience and claims to get better over time. Not just that, the processor also uses AI to reduce power consumption to improve battery life and deliver optimized performance.

The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 can support up to 8K 360° video, allowing users to get an immersive VR experience, that too at 60fps. Overall, a product with the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 is definitely one of the most capable SoC designed for VR/MR devices.

Along with this processor, Qualcomm also offers software tools like Qualcomm Neural Network (NN) Software Development Kit (SDK), Qualcomm Package Manager, Qualcomm Hexagon Software Development Kit (SDK) for LINUX, and more. This allows developers and OEMs to create more features and services.

Devices With Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 SoC

Currently, there are over 60 XR devices powered by the Snapdragon XR platforms. The Meta Quest Pro is the first VR headset to use the latest Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 SoC. Qualcomm claims that more devices with the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 SoC will hit the market by the end of 2022.

Considering the price of the Meta Quest Pro, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 SoC is likely to feature only on high-end and premium VR headsets, which would cost at least $1,000.

We have seen the price of 5G-capable chips have gone up in the last few years due to Qualcomm's dominance which has resulted in the hike of smartphone prices. It looks like Qualcomm is also looking at a similar opportunity in the VR space, which explains the premium price tag of the Meta Quest Pro.