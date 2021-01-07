WiFi 6E Explained: How Is It Better Than WiFi 6 Features oi-Vivek

WiFi 6E is the latest wireless networking standard by WiFi Alliance. Products like routers, laptops, and smartphones with support for the WiFi 6E network are already available in the market. So, what is WiFi 6E and how different is it from the WiFi 6?

WiFi 6E Is WiFi 6 With Better Bandwidth

Just like the WiFi 6, WiFi 6E is called 802.11 ax. Any product that supports WiFi 6E can also support WiFi 6, WiFi 5, and WiFi 2.4. The key difference between the WiFi 6 and the WiFi 6E is the spectrum it operates. WiFi 6E network operates on a 6GHz band, offering higher bandwidth when compared to the 160 MHz band of WiFi 6.

6GHz is a license-free band in select markets, whereas the same is not available for public usage in select markets. So, depending on the market, one might not be able to fully utilize the capabilities of the WiFi 6E network even if they have the WiFi 6E capable hardware.

So, the WiFi 6E can utilize over 14 different bands, offering both speed and range. The main advantage of WiFi 6E is that it can easily handle multiple devices without any bandwidth bottleneck. However, as it is a high-density bandwidth, it offers a lower range when compared to WiFi 5 or WiFi 2.4.

Hence, to use WiFi 6E network, one needs to have a WiFi router with support for WiFi 6E network and a smartphone, laptop, or a computer that also supports WiFi 6E network. Even if either of these devices is just WiFi 6 certified, they won't be able to use WiFi 6E network.

Hence, if you recently bought a high-end router with WiFi 6 support, and you have a phone with WiFi 6 support, you won't be able to use WiFi 6E network.

Use Case Of WiFi 6E Network

One major advantage of the WiFi 6E network over WiFi 6 or the WiFi 5 network is the bandwidth. With the higher bandwidth of the WiFi 6E, it should improve wireless gaming and streaming experience, especially when multiple devices are connected to the same network.

