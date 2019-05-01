ENGLISH

    NETGEAR launches Tri-Band WI-FI 6 Router in India

    Netgear has a new offering in its portfolio.

    By
    |

    NETGEAR has announced the launch of its tri-band Wi-Fi 6 routers; the Nighthawk AX4 & AX8. Wi-Fi 6 — the latest generation of Wi-Fi – delivers up to four times better performance than Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) leveraging Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple-Access (OFDMA) technology.

     

    Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX40):

    The AX4 comes with Wi-Fi speeds up to 3Gbps and an AX dual-core processor allowing for smart home automation, 4K UHD streaming, online gaming, and more.

    4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600 + 2400Mbps for ultra-fast wireless speeds.

    Dual-core processor ensures smooth 4K UHD streaming & gaming.

    Powerful amplifiers for network coverage throughout medium size homes.

    Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80):

    The Nighthawk AX8 features Wi-Fi speeds up to 6Gbps and eight Wi-Fi spatial streams - four in the 2.4GHz band, and four in the 5GHz band. Multi-Gig Internet lets users get more than one Gbps of the Internet through aggregation.

    Pricing and Availability:

    NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX40) for Rs 29,999.

    NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 8-stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) for Rs 39,999.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
