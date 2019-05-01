TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Centre Seeks More Time To Reply, SC Adjourns Rafale Hearing To May 6
- IPL 2019: RCB vs RR — Preview
- Renault Kwid Facelift To Launch In India By 2019 End
- Airtel Launches Wynk Tube Audio Video Streaming App, Eyeing 200 Million Users
- All You Need To Know About Form 15G And 15H Submissions
- Rani Mukerji Dons The Uniform For Mardaani 2!
- Priyanka Chopra's Classy Attire
- Along The Trail Of The River Godavari
NETGEAR launches Tri-Band WI-FI 6 Router in India
Netgear has a new offering in its portfolio.
NETGEAR has announced the launch of its tri-band Wi-Fi 6 routers; the Nighthawk AX4 & AX8. Wi-Fi 6 — the latest generation of Wi-Fi – delivers up to four times better performance than Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) leveraging Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple-Access (OFDMA) technology.
Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX40):
The AX4 comes with Wi-Fi speeds up to 3Gbps and an AX dual-core processor allowing for smart home automation, 4K UHD streaming, online gaming, and more.
4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600 + 2400Mbps for ultra-fast wireless speeds.
Dual-core processor ensures smooth 4K UHD streaming & gaming.
Powerful amplifiers for network coverage throughout medium size homes.
Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80):
The Nighthawk AX8 features Wi-Fi speeds up to 6Gbps and eight Wi-Fi spatial streams - four in the 2.4GHz band, and four in the 5GHz band. Multi-Gig Internet lets users get more than one Gbps of the Internet through aggregation.
Pricing and Availability:
NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX40) for Rs 29,999.
NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 8-stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) for Rs 39,999.