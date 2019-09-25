ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Wi-Fi 6 Technology Explained With Pros And Cons

    By
    |

    5G wireless network is going to change the way that we interact with the internet. Similarly, there is a parallel technology that is as important as 5G -- the Wi-Fi 6. So, what is Wi-Fi 6 and how different it is from the current Wi-Fi standards? Let's find out.

    Wi-Fi 6 Technology Explained With Pros And Cons

     

    The Technicalities

    Wi-Fi 6 is the latest standard in wireless networking, which will also be called as the 802.11ax. Just like 5G (5th Gen wireless network), Wi-Fi 6 is the sixth iteration of the 802.11 standards. The Wi-Fi 6 is claimed to be 40 percent faster than Wi-Fi 5.

    In theory, a Wi-Fi 6 network can offer up to 9.6 Gbps download speed, compared to the 6.9Gbps download speed on an 802.11ac network. Wi-Fi 6 uses 1024-QAM technology with a frequency range of 80 MHz to 160 MHz, offering better internet connection even if there are number of devices connected to the router.

    Advantages Of Wi-Fi 6

    Just like a 5GHz Wi-Fi, the Wi-Fi 6 uses 8x8 MU-MIMO or multi-user multi-input, multi-output, where more devices can be connected to the same router. Thanks to the higher bandwidth, a Wi-Fi 6 router can handle number of devices compared to a 5GHz or 2.4GHz Wi-Fi router.

    Laptops, smartphones, and routers with Wi-Fi 6 certification are already available in the market. One needs to have a device and a router with Wi-Fi 6 certification to utilize this technology.

    The Wi-Fi 6 technology utilizes TWT or Target Wake Time, which helps the smartphones and laptops to save battery by negotiating the wakeup and sleep time of a device.

    Disadvantages Of Wi-Fi 6

    As of today smartphones, laptops and routers equipped with the Wi-Fi 6 technology are on an expensive side. Besides, one needs to have a Gigabit-class broadband connection to fully utilize Wi-Fi 6 technology.

     

    One more caveat that the Wi-Fi 6 posses is the network range. The Wi-Fi 6 has a smaller range compared to the 5GHz network, and the signals will be interrupted more often if there is an obstruction between the router and the device.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: internet wi-fi news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue